Amanda Serrano says she’s not P4P Queen – the stats tell a different story

Amanda Serrano regained her position as the WBN Pound for Pound Queen, recently following an impressive stoppage of Daniela Bermudez.

The Puerto Rico triumph saw the seven-weight world champion add more accolades to her massive collection.

In the process, Serrano overtook Claressa Shields, who had jumped above the multi-weight ruler due to becoming undisputed in two separate divisions.

Serrano then went public with her notion that she would be happy to be considered the third-best women’s fighter on the planet.

With many stats released by CompuBox, World Boxing News decided to investigate if that was true.

Before that, the humble Serrano hit social media to declare her great friend Shields as the top dog.

“My sis ⁦Claressa Shields⁩ deserves her number spot,” Serrano pointed out. “I’m ok with Katie Taylor at number two. She’s brought so much awareness to the sports she deserves it.

“I’m the only one who isn’t an Olympic Gold Medalist, but my hard work and talent have me at three. I’m ok with that,” she added.

Shields, ever vocal on social media, responded by dismissing Taylor for second placing.

“Love you, sis! Me or you for number one! Your so freaking good! Great job on your last fight!”

HUMBLE AMANDA SERRANO

Serrano replied: “Aww, thanks, sis, but I’m nowhere near you. I’ll settle for being behind you. You earned your place at number one.

“Exactly! You and a bunch of us know number one is your spot. I’m not sure why people trip!”

She continued her praise of Shields by saying: “I love being overlooked. It makes me work harder and prove people wrong.

“In a devious way, I love when I do something they wished and thought I couldn’t. You’re the Best is! FACTS!

“Listen, guys, don’t trip over ratings if you like a fighter. That’s your number one. I don’t give a rat’s a– what spot I’m in.

“Put me in 100. If it doesn’t put money in my pocket, I don’t care. I want to be the best version of myself. I don’t want number one’s slot or shine. I’ll work for mine.

Looking at some of the numbers, one particular statistic stands out. That is victories against opponents with ten or more wins on their resume.

At thirteen, Serrano is head and shoulders above anyone in what is a significant category.

Here’s a look at the top ten:

Amanda Serrano – 13

Laila Ali – 7

Zulina Munoz – 5

Cecilia Braekhus – 4

Maiva Hamadouche – 4

Holly Holm – 3

Claressa Shields – 2

Katie Taylor – 2

Anne Wolfe – 2

Christy Martin – 1

Even Christy Martin didn’t fight anywhere near top opponents, even as a groundbreaker, due to a lack of depth.

Laila Ali took on who she could when she could. While Cecilia Braekhus put together a remarkable record but only had four.

Shields and Taylor have both only won twice against foes who had proven track records of victories.

CompuBox released a series of statistical lists that prove Serrano can hang with the best of them.

Her win record over proven fighters and fellow-pound-for-pounders, though, still puts her at the top of any list – for now.

Not to mention she’s rivaling the great Manny Pacquiao at potentially becoming an eight-weight world ruler.







TOP FEMALE FIGHTERS

Body Punches Landed Per (2 min) Round

Serrano 7.5

Shields 4.3

McCaskill 3.7

Taylor 3.6

Persoon 2.8

Power Connection (%)

Taylor 43.5%

Shields 42.6%

Serrano 42.3%

McCaskill 31.1%

Persoon 20.4%

Punches Landed Per Round

Serrano 22.5

Shields 17.0

Taylor 13.6

Persoon 13.0

McCaskill 12.5

Overall Connect (%)

Taylor 35.5%

Serrano 32.5%

Shields 32.5%

McCaskill 24.0%

Person 16.9%

Power Punches Landed Per Round

Serrano 18.7

Shields 14.3

Taylor 12.1

McCaskill 10.5

Persoon 9.5

Opponents Connection (%) Lowest is best

Shields 17.1%

Taylor 17.9%

Persoon 20.2%

Serrano 20.6%

McCaskill 25.3%

Jabs Landed Per Round

Serrano 3.7

Persoon 3.4

Shields 2.7

McCaskill 2.0

Taylor 1.5

Amanda Serrano is selling herself too shot. She’s WBN’s number one – without a doubt.

