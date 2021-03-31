2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez joins Fighter Locker

Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker has signed 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez to an exclusive managerial contract.

The 29-year-old Colombian light flyweight has a 7-0 (2 KOs) record in the World Series of Boxing.

“After having a beautiful amateur career,” Martinez announced, “we have decided to go pro and signed a managerial contract with Fighter Locker. I still plan to represent my country again at the Olympics this year in Tokyo. It is a pleasure for me to sign with Fighter Locker and Ryan Roach, who comes from a boxing family of tradition. I am sure that this new career change will be successful.

“I want to thank all those who have supported me as an amateur boxer and member of Team Colombia. I have learned a lot and put the name of country, Colombia, at the top through discipline. I will continue to count on their continued support throughout my professional career.”

Martinez lost in the championship final of the 2016 Olympics on points to Hassanboy Dusmatov, of Uzbekistan, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

In addition to winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, Martinez was a bronze medalist at the 2017 World Amateur Championships in Hamburg Germany. His other amateur boxing highlights include a gold medal at the 2018 South American Games, silver at the 2019 Pan American Games in Brazil, and gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 and 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“I have signed a good number of top amateurs in their respective divisions, but none as decorated as Yuberjen,” Martinez’ new manager Ryan Roach said. “This is a unique opportunity as he heads back to the Olympics and is favored to medal once again. He truly is a special fighter: fast, strong, and relentless. Once he finishes the Olympics, we will get right to work and focus on the professional ranks. I think it speaks volumes of my company and my reputation to sign such an outstanding fighter who could have previously signed with other managers. He’s a great addition to our fight family at Fighter Locker.”

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers include California super flyweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), Troy, NY ABF American West super lightweight Ray Jay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (12-0, 9 KOs), Toronto, Canada welterweight West Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-5-2, 5 KOs), super middleweight “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (7-0, 4 KOs), U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs), lightweight Leonel de los Santos (2-0, 2 KOs), a 2-time Dominican Republic Olympian, Boston featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), pro-debuting Dominican Republic welterweight Juan Solano, and Salt Lake City, Utah brothers, super lightweight Ignacio Chairez (8-0-1, 5 KOs) and lightweight Gabriel Chairez (3-0-1, 2 KOs).