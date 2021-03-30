Anthony Joshua accused of ‘not wanting’ undisputed fight all over again

Heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua has again been accused of backtracking on fighting his biggest championship rival in an undisputed battle.

Fresh from 2018, when Deontay Wilder and his co-manager Shelly Finkel continually stated that Joshua was making negotiations difficult, Tyson Fury is now doing similar.

‘The Gypsy King’ is growing tired of waiting for talks to progress as the pair hurtle towards a mid-April deadline to agree on a venue.

Now, Fury’s father John has stated his belief that Joshua and his team are looking for a way out. Going further, ‘Big’ John even reiterated that Fury is ready to move on.

“Tyson needs to fight twice this year, with or without AJ,” Fury told BT Sport.” “Tyson is not bothered by any heavyweight on the planet.

“He is past that, being bothered by this man and that man. It is a business to Tyson.

“We need to move on and get a living properly. Tyson has to sharpen his tools. We need to keep him sharp in case that big night comes knocking. But I don’t think they want it.

“To be honest, I don’t blame them,” he added.

ANTHONY JOSHUA & WILDER

Finkel said something similar about Joshua and his team when attempting to put together a massive fight in 2018. Wilder eventually signed a contract with Fury that took five minutes to get done.

“If Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn wanted the fight, instead of saying the WBA is pressing him, he would be able to ask for an exception,” pointed out Finkel in an exclusive interview with WBN at the time.

“Most likely, the WBA would have given it. And this would not be an issue.

“The fact is, he’s never asked for an exception. Everyone knows it’s best for boxing to make this fight. But Joshua and his team are obviously not interested in what the fans want.”







UK fans are now sweating over the event going ahead. It was due to be a two-fight deal on Pay Per View happening this summer and at the end of the year.

The pandemic hasn’t helped matters as the vast majority of the British boxing fraternity want the saga staged on home soil.

Despite this fact, organizers seem to be looking to the United States and the Middle East to get the most significant site fee.

As things stand, the deadlock has to end in the next two weeks, and time is fast running out.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.