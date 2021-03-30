Former heavyweight champion aims to put to bed the myth of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Mark Robinson

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is bidding to erase a myth from memory by regaining the world titles in the coming years.

This myth started when Ruiz was crowned ruler of the top division, only to lose it in an immediate rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Many now believe that Ruiz only had ambitions to become king of the highest weight class, and he now is content with earning money until his career end without further purpose.

Ruiz is adamant this is not true. He intends to prove it under new trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 1st,” said Ruiz Jr. “Training with coach Eddy in his gym has been excellent.

“I’m around great fighters like Canelo Alvarez. We’re putting in the work so that I can look better than ever.”

Fighting on Pay Per View under the Al Haymon banner for the first time, ‘The Destroyer’ has been thrust straight into the spotlight.

Next month, he faces Chris Arreola in a do-or-die that could signal his burning desire to once again reign supreme.

ANDY RUIZ JR ENDGAME

PBC, when confirming his $49.95 event, had no problems revealing the endgame.

“Ruiz (33-2, 22 KOs) shocked the boxing world in 2019 when he was brought in as a late replacement to face heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

“He turned the tables on the champion. Ruiz him out in the seventh round, taking home the titles.

“The 31-year-old from Imperial, California lost his rematch with Joshua by unanimous decision but has now rededicated himself to regaining the heavyweight championship.”







On the Mexican Arreola rivalry, they added: “Ruiz and Arreola, two Mexican-American heavyweights from Southern California, have been circling each other for years.

“They both had designs on becoming the first fighter of Mexican descent to win the heavyweight title.

“Ruiz won it and lost it. At the same time, Arreola still hungers for it. This high-stakes match will determine who remains in the hunt.”

Furthermore, we will find out on April 24th.