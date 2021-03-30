Adrian Clark leaves Fight Network as PYaAT series gets air date

Former Boxing Manager, Adrian Clark is leaving the Fight Network after spending a year as the Content/Business Advisor to the Anthem Sports & Entertainment owned subsidiary.

“I appreciate the entire Anthem Sports & Entertainment family for their hospitality. I gained some valuable knowledge and connections while working with their conglomerate.” Clark stated.

In an interview via phone, Clark stated that it was his decision to leave Fight Network to focus more on Protect Yourself at All Times (PYaAT) and other related projects.

He also mentioned that Fight Network will still air the seven -episode series titled Protect Yourself at All Times in April, despite his departure (see air-dates below)

Clark created the Protect Yourself at All Times initiative in 2016. The purpose of PYaAT is to educate & inform boxers on the nature of the boxing business (i.e signing contracts, understanding money, taxes, etc).

Air Dates for Protect Yourself At All-Times on The Fight Network (Youtube Channel)

(All Episodes begin at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT)

April 6 – Episode 1

April 8 – Episode 2

April 13 – Episode 3

April 15 – Episode 4

April 20 – Episode 5

April 22 – Episode 6

April 27 – Episode 7

April 29 – Special Episode