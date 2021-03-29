Time running out for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are running out of time to agree on their undisputed heavyweight collision for the coming months.

In a situation that has been problematic since talks began in December, a deadline of 28 days was agreed upon by all parties two weeks ago.

This timescale gives those trying to make the complicated fight a reality have just a fortnight to get the job done.

Is this enough time?

Fury’s father, John, doesn’t believe so. He says virtually nothing set in stone despite reports to the contrary.

John is adamant they are still miles away from getting a venue or a date.

“What have they signed? They’ve signed nothing in my eyes. They’ve got no date, no venue, no nothing,” said John Fury on BT Sport.

“What does it mean if you can’t get a date and a venue? What does it mean if no one is willing to put the money?

“It’s all about somebody coming forward and saying, ‘I’ll pay for the fight, I’ll stage the fight.’ Where are these people?

“That’s the position, and I don’t think they can get it together. It is too big for what is happening and the climate the world is in at the moment.

“I just don’t think the timing is right for a fight of that magnitude with the state of the world at the minute.”

HEAVYWEIGHT INACTIVITY

Tyson has now been out of action for thirteen months. The length of time without a fight is serious as Joshua fought just before Christmas to keep himself active.

He wants to fight as soon as possible and even said he’s back drinking again. Some see those comments as a jest, but who knows how serious they can be with Tyson Fury?

The pressure is rising to get this deal over the line. It’s a contrast to when Fury and Deontay Wilder agreed on their contract in 2018.

Following Joshua’s detailed negotiations over a fight for all the marbles, Wilder had to move on after a wasted summer of talks.

Contacting Fury a short time later, both did the deal in a heartbeat.







UK fans are beginning to bite their nails as to whether the heavyweight clash will happen this year, or ever – for that matter.

With Dillian Whyte scoring a victory over Alexander Povetkin this weekend, another option has opened up to Fury if he still plans of negating the promised Wilder trilogy.

We wait.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.