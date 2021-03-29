Prince Patel wins five belts simultaneously with stoppage in Ghana

British super-flyweight Prince Patel pushed his record to 24-2-1 with a ninth-round stoppage of Julias Kisarawa in Accra, Ghana.

Reporter Eric Armit picks up the story.

Accra, Ghana: Super Fly: Prince Patel (24-1-2) W TKO 9 Julias Kisarawa (32-8-1). Heavy: Ebenezer Tetteh (21-1) W RTD 6 Haruna Osumanu (11-3). Super Bantam: Isaac Sackey (25-1-1) W PTS 12 Gabriel Odoi Laryea (21-5-2).

Patel vs. Kisarawa

Prince Patel halts Tanzanian Kisarawa in the ninth to win the vacant Commonwealth title. From the stat, Patel used his hand speed and good movement to outboxed the limited Kisarawa.

The Tanzanian did a bit better as they traded punches in the second. But it was obvious he lacked the power to trouble Patel. After fighting southpaw for two rounds, Patel switched guard in the third and scored well with body punches. Kisarawa kept busy in the fourth, but Patel hurt him with some solid rights.

Patel upped his pace, put Kisarawa down in the fifth, and applied more pressure after the eight count. Kisarawa went down on one knee in the sixth under a shower of punches but survived to the bell. Patel continued the pressure in the seventh and eighth, and in the ninth, Kisarawa was stumbling with exhaustion. He was hardly able to lift his hands. The referee stopped the fight.

Patel was too good for a very limited and sloppy Kisarawa as he gets his nineteenth inside the distance win. Patel covered all of the bases, winning the vacant Commonwealth title and apparently (subject to confirmation), WBO Global, WBO African, WBA Inter-Continental, and IBF Continental titles.

Kisarawa lacked the skill or power to pose a threat, but he did better than when facing Patel in 2018. Back then, he lost in five rounds.

Tetteh vs. Osumanu

Tetteh was giving away 40lbs in this fight, but that just meant he was facing an obscenely overweight 40-year-old Osumanu. It took Tetteh a little while to get rolling. But he eventually wore down Osumanu, who retired at the sixth round.

Tetteh lifts the WBA Pan African title, but some realism appeared on his heavily padded record when he was stopped inside a round by Daniel Dubois in September 2019. Both of Osumanu’s losses have been retirements.







Sackey vs. Laryea

No problems for Sackey as he retains his WBO African title-winning every round. Scores 120-108 for Sackey from the three judges.

Sackey,26, was 22-0-1before being knocked out by the instrumental Wasiru Mohammed in 2018.

He re-established himself with the win.

Former Commonwealth title challenger Laryea put together a 16-0-2 run but then suffered losses when overmatched against Martin Ward and Albert Pagara.