Boxing results from Argentina, France and Italy for March 26, 2021

World Boxing News provides boxing results and reports from the major events hosted in Argentina, France, and Italy for March 26, 2021.

Eric Armit reports.

Hurlingham, Argentina: Welter: Christian Andino (16-1) W PTS 10 Miguel Antin (19-7).

In a clash of former Argentinian title challengers, Andino has no problems dealing with Antin’s aggression. Andino was scoring regularly with his jab and used clever movement to frustrate Antin’s attacks. He hurt Antin with a right in the sixth but lacked the power to capitalize on that. He outboxed a tiring Antin over the closing rounds to wrap up a risk-free decision. Scores 100-90 for Andino on the three cards. Andino, who fights out of the Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena gym, survived a lung operation in 2016 before turning pro. A fifth loss in his last six outings for Antin.

Blagnac, France: Super Feather: Anthony Riviere (10-3-1) W PTS 10 Khalil El Hadri (10-1).

Home town boxer Riviere gets an upset decision over previously unbeaten El Hadri to win the French title. Riviere set a fast pace from the start aiming to hustle the more skillful champion out of his stride. It took El Hadri a couple of rounds to settle, and then we got plenty of action in a tight scrap. Riviere was just that little bit busier in the exchanges, but not much between them, and home advantage probably helped Riviere get the nod. Scores 96-94 twice and 98-92 for Riviere, who has put an air of respectability on his record, 6-1-1 in his last 8 fights. Former French amateur champion and WSB competitor El Hadri was making the first defense of the National title.

Rome, Italy: Feather: Christopher Mondongo (9-2) W TEC DEC 7 Suat Laze (25-7-1,1ND).Cruiser: Francesco Versaci (21-3-1) TEC DRAW 1 Mattia Faraoni (6-1-1).

Mondongo vs. Laze

Rome fighter Mondongo wins the vacant Italian title with a technical decision over Laze. It was war from the first bell as Laze sought to overwhelm Mondongo, but Mondongo stayed cool under fire, blocking many of Laze’s punches and scoring with accurate counters. Mondongo rocked Laze with a right in the fifth, but Laze responded with a right that put Mondongo on the mat. Mondongo beat the count and fought back hard over the sixth and seventh. Laze was cut over his left eye in a clash of heads in the seventh and was unable to continue, so it went to the judges, who came up with scores of 67-65 and 66-65 for Mondongo and 66-66. After losing his first fight, Mondongo is now 9-1 in his last 10. Laze, 41, Albanian-born but now an Italian citizen, won the Italian title in December 2019 at the age of 39, making him the oldest boxer to win the Italian featherweight title and relinquish the title injury.







Versaci vs. Faraoni

Disappointing to end here as Versaci is hurt by a punch to the back of the head and is unable to continue, so the fight ends as a technical draw leaving Versaci as champion, so they will have to do it all over again.