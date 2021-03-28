Deontay Wilder vs. Dillian Whyte possible next for WBC Diamond Belt

Esther Lin / Mark Robinson

Deontay Wilder’s long-awaited return to the ring may now be set in stone after Dillian Whyte “flattened” Alexander Povetkin in the so-called ‘Rumble on the Rock.’

Whyte took out a glazed-eyed Povetkin with a huge left hook to gain redemption in their high-stakes rematch at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

‘The Body Snatcher’ had Povetkin on the brink of a knockout throughout their second heavyweight battle. After dominating, he closed the show dramatically, returning the favor after he lost to the Russian last year.

The win has propelled him back near the contenders’ queue in the division where Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will decide the undisputed champion.

Discussing his victory, Whyte said: “I’m happier for my team than I am for me because some of my staff missed Christmas with their families.

“They stayed back to help me train. Everyone did so much behind the scenes to get me into the position for a world title fight.

“I was so close, and then one lapse in concentration, and I made a mistake. Tonight, I was like ‘yo’, I’m looking to beat some a** tonight.

“I was trying to get it done in the first round, but then I had to relax. Anybody on the planet that gets hit with that left hook goes down.

“Some of them might get up but most will stay down. He was kind of badly hurt. Now I feel bad. I want him to go home to his family healthy.







“Everyone says a lot of things about me like I’m not this and I’m not that. These guys don’t know me.

“These guys don’t know what I’m capable of and what I can do. When I read the comments about me, I laugh. I laugh at these guys because I’m as strong as steel.

“One loss, two-loss so what. It was a good learning fight for me because I had to think in there. I was rushing Povetkin, but I had to think also.

“He’s still very heavy-handed, and he’s still very good. I’m going to spend some time with my family and relax.

“I’ll probably call Eddie tomorrow and ask him what we’re doing next. I want to make the most of it now and retire good and healthy.”

DEONTAY WILDER vs. DILLIAN WHYTE

The Londoner wasted no time. He immediately informed the World Boxing Council that he wants the WBC Diamond belt next.

For Whyte to even put out this request to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman must mean talks have taken place or that a promise might be in the air.

If the strap gets sanctioned, only one opponent is likely. Deontay Wilder is the current number one and mandatory challenger.

The WBC, who have been vocal lately in their bid to give the fans the fights they want, would surely make Wilder vs. Whyte one of their top priorities now.

Whoever comes out on top could then face ex-world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. later in 2021.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.