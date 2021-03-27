Top welterweight quarantines, loses taste and smell after Covid diagnosis

Sean Michael Ham

Top welterweight and former two-time world champion Shawn Porter has been forced to quarantine after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

‘Showtime’ was due in the commentary position for a recent Ring City event but had to pull out after testing positive.

Assuring fans, he was fine. Porter says he only has mild symptoms.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to call the fights tonight for Ring City USA. I received bad news on Tuesday that I tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thankfully, my only symptoms are loss of taste and smell.”

He added: “I’m now in quarantine for 10 days and will continue to follow all recommended procedures.

“I just want to encourage everyone to stay safe and continue to follow the guidelines and talk to y’all soon!”

Ring City responded by confirming welterweight Porter will be approached for a future gig.

“We’ll miss you! But take care, and we’ll see you at the next Ring City USA fight.”

Despite having to witness the event at home, Porter showed his support all the way as Amanda Serrano regained her position at Women’s Pound for Pound Queen from Claressa Shields.

“I may not be on the call, but I’m definitely tuned in for the main event on Ring City USA,” he said before airing his views throughout the fight.

“Great Round 2! 2-0 Serrano! Bermudez is just a small step behind. Serrano is too fast for her!”







The ex-title-holder even had time to praise those replacing him on the announce team.

“Serrano beating Bermudez to the punch. 4-0 to Serrano. And Seniesa Estrada is killing the commentary game tonight!”

Later, he concluded: “Bermudez’s best round. I hate to be the guy giving pity points, but I feel like she may have won that last round. 6-1 Serrano

“Smart boxing by Serrano! 7-1,” at which point Serrano closed the show.

WBN would like to wish Shawn all the best with his recovery.