Manny Pacquiao responds to Oscar De La Hoya fight with painful reminder

Manny Pacquiao made his presence felt in an eye-opening way on Friday as the announcement came of ex-opponent Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback.

Pacquiao posted a barrage of punches he laid on the Golden Boy promoter when the pair met back in 2008. It was a painful reminder for the 48-year-old of the last time he entered the ring for a competitive bout.

Years later, a whole thirteen, to be exact, De La Hoya is eyeing a return to the spotlight on Triller this summer.

A July 3rd date has been penciled in for an MMA fighter to oppose De La Hoya in a Pay Per View event.

De La Hoya will know just how one-sided his last effort was. Manny Pacquiao took him apart before getting the stoppage.

The ‘Golden Boy’ was in such a way at the end. He vowed never to embark on another outing inside the ropes.

Before Triller, it revived the exhibition format that had been dead and dormant for years due to a lack of demand.

Believing they have found a new niche. With a blend of talentless YouTubers parading as professional boxers and musical talent, Triller is aiming to take over the sport.

Boss Ryan Kavanaugh has come from nowhere to snapping up big names like Teofimo Lopez, De La Hoya, and Roy Jones Jr.

One man who isn’t as impressed as he once was is Mike Tyson, though. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has severed ties with Triller after one fight.

MIKE TYSON TRILLER

Releasing a stark and revealing statement, Tyson blew Triller off despite a record-breaking show against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

“To be clear, there is no Tyson with Triller fight. I don’t know any Triller executives personally.

“I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event. I’m a partner in Legends Only League. My next event is with my league.







“I will never do another event or any business with Triller. So anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true.

“I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club.”

Triller could contest Tyson’s attempts to leave. They are adamant it’s a two-fight deal with the former undisputed champion.

Tyson has also negated on a May 29th trilogy with Evander Holyfield, depending on what report you believe.

