Floyd Mayweather and the UFC promise he failed to deliver

UFC / Mark Robinson

Floyd Mayweather is three years into his promise to enter the Ultimate Fighting Championship in a failed bid to make nine figures switching codes.

In 2018, Mayweather was linked to a return clash with Conor McGregor after easily beating the Irishman in the boxing ring.

Months later, ‘Money’ began training in the Octagon, announcing his training sessions overseen by Tyrone Woodley.

Nothing ever came to fruition. Even when Khabib Nurmagomedov went to the table, those detractors who believed Floyd would never compete in UFC were proved correct.

The 44-year-old has enjoyed over two decades at the top of the sport, claiming championships in five different weights. Mayweather is the best fighter of his generation.

So why would he risk that legacy for UFC?

Immensely proud of what he managed to accomplish after making his debut back in 1996, Mayweather stated: ‘It took 19 years, but they’ll talk about it forever.”

Despite announcing his retirement back in September 2015, Mayweather stood just one fight away from overhauling Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 retirement record.

Many around boxing still believed that he would grace the ring again. It proved too with McGregor as he moved to the magical 50-0.

If he did return, Mayweather could conceivably write his cheque for a comeback exhibition.

We know arch-rival Manny Pacquiao is on the lookout for an opponent, but it seems that rematch ship has sailed.

Pacquiao went down to a unanimous point reverse when the pair locked horns on May 2 of 2015 in a fight that disappointed fans despite generating over $400 million in revenue.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER PROMISE

With Pacquiao and boxing professional out of the equation, Mayweather’s statement of 2018 could haunt him unless he does have at least one fight in the fingerless gloves.

“Retirement has been great, but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement, and I come back. I may come back. But if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon,” Mayweather had promised.

“I spoke with my team. I spoke with Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime, I spoke with CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved.

“When I do go to the Octagon, I look forward to going to 145 (pounds). Absolutely. If the money is right.

“You got to talk to Showtime, CBS. The money is going to be crazy. I can do whatever I want to do. I’m Floyd Mayweather.”

Amazingly, Mayweather even concluded with: “I would not box again.”

Ever since then, a boxing match has taken over any in the octagon. It’s destined not to happen.