Further bouts added to April 3rd show at the Buckhead Fight Club

RB3 Sports presents Ultimate Fight Series Saturday, April 3rd at the Buckhead Fight Club, 3293 Buford Hwy.

NE, Atlanta. Promoter, Rob Butler was able to give us a little insight into the night, which promises lots of fireworks.

“We’ve got some great hometown favorites as well as some out of town talent coming to put on a show,” he said, “and it’s going to be refreshing to have a live audience again.

“The fight fans in Atlanta are in for a night of really great entertainment.”

This exciting evening of professional boxing is headlined by two up and coming prospects:

Undefeated super bantam Darren Cunningham, (12-0, 6 KO’s) in one match, and super lightweight Montana “Too Pretty” Love, (13-0-1) in another. In addition to these two heavy hitting bouts, Atlanta’s own middleweight Quantavious Cash (12-2-0) returns to the ring.

Ultimate Fight Series is hosted by In The Ring with Al Jones.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $50, and VIP tables are still available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ultimate-fight-series-in-atlanta-tickets-142916873215 Doors open at 6 PM; first bout begins at 6:30 PM. For more information on Ultimate Fight Series, visit RB3Sports.com.