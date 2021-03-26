Tyson Fury pushed for one fight per month against top ten heavyweights

ESPN / FOX

WBC champion Tyson Fury going up against the top ten heavyweights over the coming year is a plan devised by current trainer Sugarhill Steward.

Fury has been out of action for a full thirteen months since Deontay Wilder’s destruction at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

WBN was one of the 16,000 plus on-site for the event that night, which captivated fans as Fury walked into the ring to Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ anthem.

Now, Steward – the man who masterminded the win – said tongue-in-cheek that ‘The Gypsy King’ should get more active than any heavyweight in recent history.

“I want to get old school Tyson to fight ten guys within days” to get his sharpness back after not fighting for a year,” Steward told the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“Remember the movie Diggstown with Louis Gossett Jr? He had to fight ten guys within days or something. Let’s get Tyson to do that.

“Let’s put him in there for a fight a month. If he’s ready, let’s give him a fight a month against the top ten guys and take on each contender.

“Old school boxing like Ray Robinson, they fought, then they fought three weeks later.

“Why not fight if you stay ready? What a challenge and what a statement it would be. A lot of fighters want to fight once or twice a year, but if you’re ready, why not fight?”

Should Steward’s unlikely plan be put into action by promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, Fury and Deontay Wilder would have to face-off for the third time.

Wilder is the number one contender, and you can’t face a top ten without taking on the top dog.

Also on the list would be Luis Ortiz Cuba, Joe Joyce, and Andy Ruiz Jr., While Michael Hunter and Filip Hrgovic would be off the menu as the IBF has ordered an eliminator.

Former Anthony Joshua opponent Charles Martin is on there too, although AJ would have something to say about any diversion.







TYSON FURY vs AJ

Fury is locked in talks to battle Joshua and has just over two weeks to agree on the venue.

Steward did admit that he asked Fury about the possibility of him facing the world’s top ten. He took it in good jest.

“I told Tyson that, and he just smiled. I don’t think he’d mind it. He just smiled and laughed, one of those Tyson Fury laughs.

“Tyson’s a throwback fighter. He likes all that old school stuff,” concluded the top Kronk trainer.