Ricky Hatton cruelly teases son Campbell with sausages before weigh-in

@HitmanHatton / Mark Robinson

Ex-champ Ricky Hatton paid a cruel joke on son Campbell Hatton ahead of the youngster’s boxing debut on the Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 undercard.

Ever the joker, two-weight world ruler Hatton sat down for breakfast at their Gibraltor hotel to eat his usual staple of an English breakfast.

Enjoying a feast of eggs, bacon, and sausage, the “Hitman” was well and truly getting stuck into the best way to start his day.

Opposite to Ricky Hatton was Campbell, trying to keep his weight down to make the lightweight limit.

That didn’t stop 43-year-old grandad Ricky from teasing the father-of-one by offering him a sausage and some bacon.

Trainer Matthew Hatton, a former boxing title-holder himself, can be heard laughing in the background.

All three are on the island as part of a Matchroom contingent given special dispensation by the Gibraltar Government to travel.

Povetkin’s rematch with Whyte tops the Sky Sports Box Office bill. Hatton faces Jesus Ruiz on his debut after signing with Eddie Hearn.

POVETKIN VS. WHYTE II WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

(UK TIMINGS)

16:55 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

YOUSSEF KHOUMARI 9st 4lbs 0oz v KANE BAKER 9st 2lbs 8oz

(Wembley, England) (Birmingham, England)

followed by

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE & DAZN

10 x 3 mins vacant IBO International Heavyweight Title

ERIK PFEIFER 17st 8lbs 2oz v NICK WEBB 18st 10lbs 0oz

(Germany) (Surrey, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBO Global Welterweight Title

CHRIS KONGO 10st 6lbs 12oz v MICHAEL MCKINSON 10st 6lbs 2oz

(Bermondsey, England) (Portsmouth, England)







followed by

4 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 9st 10lbs 13oz v JESUS RUIZ 9st 10lbs 6oz

(Manchester, England) (Spain)

followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant British Super-Welterweight Title

TED CHEESEMAN 10st 13lbs 10oz v JAMES METCALF 10st 13lbs 13oz

(Bermondsey, England) (Liverpool, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY 16st 8lbs 6oz v ERIC MOLINA 17st 13lbs 5oz

(Ipswich, England) (USA)

followed by

12 x 3 mins Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title

ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 4lbs 4oz v DILLIAN WHYTE 17st 9lbs 3oz

(Russia) (Brixton, England)