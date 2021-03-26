Derek Chisora feared Joseph Parker wouldn’t sign after Las Vegas face-off

Former world title challenger Derek Chisora has revealed his fear that Joseph Parker would not step up and face him in a heavyweight battle.

‘WAR’ signed on the dotted line in a long-awaited clash against Parker that is now two years in the making.

Initially slated to trade blows in 2019, Chisora was skeptical the New Zealander would return to the table after pulling out due to a spider bite.

“We’ve been here before. In 2019 I flew to Vegas to film the ‘Face To Face’ with Parker. I called Haye as soon as I left and told him, ‘This guy isn’t going to get in the ring with me,’” said Chisora.

“I could see the fear in his eyes. Now, the second time around, I really hope he fights. I’m looking forward to the fight. I cannot wait to get back in the ring!

Fans last saw Chisora pushing Ukraine’s pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk all of the way in their 12-round battle for the WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title at The SSE Arena in Wembley last October.

The British fan favorite is chomping at the bit for his next challenge.

“I love fighting. It is what I love the most. Good luck to Joseph Parker and his new team. We shall see you for WAR on May 1st!”

DERECK CHISORA PPV

Headlining his first Pay Per View as the main attraction, the honor has come late for ten-loss Chisora.

His willingness to get in the ring with anybody, hence the many defeats, is a testament to the man.

Losing to Dillian Whyte and Usyk on the paid platform and selling good numbers gave promoter Eddie Hearn the opportunity to charge UK punters an extra £20 to see Chisora.







Parker has also lost to Whyte, albeit debatably, meaning the ex-world ruler is also a PPV fighter in the United Kingdom.

With Fury vs. Joshua in the pipeline, Hearn could crank up the already rising £25 PPV price he charged for Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev.

WBN has estimated the lowest price could be between £29.95 and £39.95 for the undisputed heavyweight battle.

We shall see.