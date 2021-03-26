Andy Ruiz Jr. re-dedicates himself, ready to earn Deontay Wilder fight

Canelo Team

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is back in action on May 1st and could be just one step away from a money-spinning Deontay Wilder fight.

As WBN first reported, Premier Boxing Champions could put Ruiz in the ring with Wilder later in the year. The clash would be a bonafide Pay Per View bonanza, potentially in Las Vegas.

The first step to the top division super-fight was to put Ruiz on PPV. He now battles Chris Arreola on the platform in a few weeks.

Victory would put the Mexican in contention to land the Wilder collision once the “Bronze Bomber” makes his long-awaited comeback in the summer.

For Tom Brown of TGB Promotions, putting Ruiz on top-billing for Dignity Health Sports Park show in Carson, California.

“This pay-per-view card is one of the best all-action lineups that I can remember. Loaded with fighters who know nothing but delivering toe-to-toe combat,” pointed out Brown.

“Headlining the card is the only heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, Andy Ruiz, Jr., taking on Chris Arreola, the first top Mexican-American heavyweight contender.

“Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the sports world when he destroyed Anthony Joshua to win heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden.

“No upset in recent years has been nearly as big a story as Ruiz stunning Joshua, and no boxer of Mexican descent weighing more than 175 pounds had ever won a championship before him.

“Ruiz has re-dedicated himself and is focused on regaining the heavyweight crown. Arreola is determined to make one more run at the title.”







On the other fights gracing the card, Brown added: “The pay-per-view undercard matchups are toss-up fights that predicate great action.

“They feature top young contenders, a former world champion, and an Olympian. No matter what happens on May 1, boxing fans will be the real winners.”

DEONTAY WILDER vs ANDY RUIZ JR.

As WBN previously explained, Wilder vs. Ruiz has a solid chance to be a final eliminator for the world heavyweight crown.

Ruiz has whipped himself into the best shape for two years and has a desire to regain what he possessed in the past.

Back in the latter part of 2019, Wilder vs. Ruiz would have been for the undisputed heavyweight crown. The fight entirely makes sense.

Both men are ex-champions and rated highly with more than one sanctioning body. PBC will reveal more in the coming months.

