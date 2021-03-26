Eddie Hearn excited to “fill Cowboys Stadium with fans” for Canelo Alvarez

Ed Mulholland

Boxing-starved fans have rushed to buy tickets for the forthcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight despite safety concerns.

Canelo Promotions plan to cram over 60,000 people into the Dallas Cowboys Stadium after Governor Gregg Abbott completely opened the state.

Abolishing the mask mandate, Abbott reported on Friday that cases of Covid-19 were falling despite the move.

“Today, Texas had the lowest reported Covid seven-day positivity rate in more than a year: 5.68%,” he said. “Covid hospitalizations went down again. It’s the lowest level in more than five months.

“Vaccine supplies are increasing, and all adult Texans are eligible to get them beginning Monday. Good job.

But that “good job” has been roundly criticized, and many believe allowing Canelo to have potentially 70,000 fans in one place on May 8th will be a super spreader.

Texas is still reporting over 3500 cases per day on average. Similar to the whole of the United Kingdom.

None-the-less, purchases to be there are hitting record levels, according to co-organizers Matchroom.

“All remaining tickets go on general sale today for the blockbuster unification showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday, May 8, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, live worldwide on DAZN after the event broke SeatGeek.com’s pre-sale record,” they announced.

“Over 40,000 tickets were sold in the pre-sale period, smashing the previous record for the best performing pre-sale sales for the mobile ticket platform.

“The scramble for the remaining tickets will begin at 10 am CT today (11 am ET) when the rest of the tickets are released on general sale.

“Canelo fights at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in his career. He returns to his traditional Cinco De Mayo weekend date after COVID robbed him of that in 2020.

“The Mexican superstar is aiming to take a massive step to become the first 168lb undisputed champion from his homeland. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

“If he hands Saunders a first career defeat and takes his WBO crown just one piece of the puzzle will remain.”







CANELO ALVAREZ SUCCESS

“Saunders will be completing his training camp in Las Vegas. He will be looking to stop the rot for British fighters facing Canelo.

“He aims to grab the biggest win of his career to date against the 30-year-old.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the pre-sale success reflects the appetite for fight fans to see Canelo and Saunders tangle on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

“The pre-sale numbers were fantastic. I am sure that on Cinco de Mayo weekend, we’re going to have a full house to watch this massive unification fight,” said Hearn.

“It’s great to be able to stage a fight of such substantial global significance to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. To fill that wonderful stadium with fans.

“We’re going to be putting on a night that those lucky enough to be in there will never forget.”

Roll on May 8th!