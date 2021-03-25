Tyson Fury Tops Betting To Beat Anthony Joshua in Heavyweight clash

Heavyweight Tyson Fury has been installed as the -188 favorite to beat Anthony Joshua in their huge unification contest after it was announced the pair had signed a contract to meet in the ring later this year.

The WBC champion, Fury, who is unbeaten as a professional, stopped Deontay Wilder in Vegas to claim his title. That impressive win has been enough to convince the oddsmakers that he should start this bout as the odds-on favorite.

Joshua has held the WBA, IBF, and WBO crown in the division ever since he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in 2019. He can be backed at +137, according to American Gambler. It is the first time in his career that he has opened up as the underdog for a contest.

No venue or country has been announced for the fight yet. However, it will likely take place outside of the UK. Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and the USA are all thought to be destinations under discussion.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said: “We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites.

“The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, eastern Europe, and America.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing and one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself.”

The upcoming fight is set to be the first of two bouts, which ensures a guaranteed opportunity for the losing boxer to avenge his loss if this is a close contest. It is expected that the two-fight deal is worth in the region £200 million, making it one of the biggest ever signed in the sport.







Fury can secure the top spot in the heavyweight rankings with victory over his domestic rival. Success would also ensure he is ranked as one of the greatest boxers in the division’s history. His superior movement in the ring may be the difference between the pair, so a Fury victory via decision looks the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Tyson Fury via decision

Odds via Bet365 USA