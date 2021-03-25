Steve Cunningham replaces Antonio Tarver on Triller card

Triller Fight Club today announced that former IBF Titleholder Steve Cunningham will replace Antonio Tarver on its April 17 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between leading music and social media platform Triller andSnoop Dogg, and is spearheaded by visionary producer Ryan Kavanaugh.

Stevenson joins a card with super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans), a former world champion and arguably one of the top two super lightweights in the world, takes on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); and Joe Fournier (London) challenges music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia).

The rest of the card will be announced shortly.

Cunningham (29-9-1), from Philadelphia, is one of the most durable and difficult veteran boxers today. He began his professional career in 2000 with a 19 fight winning streak before taking the IBF Cruiserweight title from Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in 2007.

He regained the crown with a fifth round stoppage on cuts of Troy Ross in 2010, and may be best known for a hard fought heavyweight loss to Tyson Fury in 2013, a fight which Fury called the toughest of his career.

The lineup for the four-hour Pay Per View show will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and the exclusive world premiere of the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40) performing for their first time ever together. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will lead and direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club event.

In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to Triller Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.



iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum in the U.S., as well as leading providers in Canada.

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada).