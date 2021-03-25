Roy Jones Jr. trained Chris Eubank Jr. wants Gennadiy Golovkin test

British middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. has called on dangerous puncher Gennadiy Golovkin to agree on a future world title fight.

The two-time IBO champion has recently signed with Sauerland, aiming for a crack at the IBF version in the coming months.

Firstly, Eubank must get past Marcus Morrison on the undercard of Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker.

Eubank is a massive favorite to come through his fellow countryman. Morrison has won his last four bouts primarily against lowly opposition.

Meanwhile, the son of a legend is looking to build on victories over James DeGale and Matt Korobov.

Jr, with his sights set on World Middleweight glory and expects to fight three times this year. He has been vocal about taking over the prestigious division – with Gennady Golovkin the ultimate target.

However, to get there, he’ll have to go through Morrison on May 1st. Although confident, Eubank is staying focused on the fighter in front of him.

“Since signing with Sauerland, my camp has been firing on all cylinders. I’ve been training with Roy in Miami and focussing on improving my game,” said Eubank.

“I have the absolute best people around me. I have everything I need to push on to that next level and dominate the Middleweight scene.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR vs GGG

Golovkin would be a collosol challenge for Eubank, slated to face the formidable Kazakh back in 2016.







In the end, a contract wrangle saw Kell Brook replace him. GGG defeated Brook in five painful rounds.

Back at his best weight of 160, Eubank is confident he can land a world title now that he’s out of the bustling super-middleweight division.

Canelo, Caleb Plant, and old rival Billy Joe Saunders could all be considerations for the Brighton man once he’s ready to move back up.