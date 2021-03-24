Tyson Fury trainer labels Anthony Joshua a ‘very dangerous package’

Mikey Williams

Sugarhill Steward sees Anthony Joshua as a dangerous challenge for Tyson Fury when the pair of British heavyweights collide this year.

Steward will again take the reigns as Fury bids to improve on his vicious triumph over Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Fury blitzed Wilder early and didn’t take his foot off the gas. Eventually, Wilder was taken out in seven rounds at the MGM Grand.

Fast forward a year, and Fury has struggled to get a fight during the pandemic. Focusing his attempts on Joshua, promoters could secure the fight in the next couple of weeks.

If it goes ahead, Steward sees Joshua as a tough opponent after his knockout of Kubrat Pulev – despite Fury starting as the betting favorite.

“He showed a lot of good things in that fight (against Pulev). I was very impressed. His patience, he was relentless, he was pushing the issue,” SugarHill told the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“It was impressive. Anthony Joshua is a dangerous fight, period.

“From what I saw in that fight, he really put his stuff together. I thought he took risks.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA TACTICS

On ditching the much-criticized tactics he deployed against Andy Ruiz in their rematch, Steward added: “He didn’t fight anything as he fought against Ruiz the second time.

“That’s the one he didn’t take risks in. He fought with a different style. Now I believe he’s comfortable with it.

“He did take risks in that Pulev fight. He didn’t shy away and just wait – he was right there and he was aggressive/







“I thought it was a great fight and great performance by Anthony Joshua. Anthony Joshua is one of the top fighters in the division. He’s one of the top fighters in the world, especially with his skills and experience.

“He’s one of those guys who practices his craft. It’s going to be a tough fight.

“He’s got a ton of experience. And he’s got the height, good balance, good power, timing. There’s so much that Anthony Joshua has – that’s a very dangerous package.”