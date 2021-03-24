Roy Jones Jr. returns to Mexico on April 1st for Soares vs. Solis event

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® returns to Mexico for the first time in 2021 on Thursday, April 1st – no April Fool’s jokes – presented by Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, at Polideportivo Centenario, Los Mochia, Sonora, Mexico.

A pair of Latino title fights will showcase a quartet of gifted boxers in the main event and co-feature, other fights are loaded with talent as well. The action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“We love promoting in Mexico with our friend, promoter Emanuel Romo (De La O Promotions),” RJJ Boxing CEO/co-founder Keith Veltre said. “This is unquestionably RJJ’s best show ever in Mexico. It’s stacked from top to bottom, including two title fights, and showcasing several potential stars of the future.”

World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight champion Antonio “Paulinho” Soares (11-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Brazil, defends his crown against his Mexican challenger, Alan “Lachorro” Solis (12-0-1, 7 KOs), in the 10-round headliner. The Brazil vs. Mexico rivalry will certainly be heated inside the ring.

In the 8-round co-featured event, World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title holder Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (23-3-1, 14 KOs), of Mexico, will defend his title against San Antonio’s Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs), a former NABA super lightweight champion. Pintor is the nephew of Hall of Famer and -2-division World champion Lupe Pintor.

Mexican fan favorite Luis “Koreano” Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), the reigning WBC Youth Silver lightweight titlist, takes on his dangerous fellow countryman Jose “Cuate” Paez (13-1-1, 10 KOs) in an 8-round, non-title fight. Torres vs. Perez is an elimination bout with the victor advancing to the inaugural World Cup Boxing Series starting in June.

Undefeated Cuban super welterweight prospect Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (3-0, 3 KOs), living out of Guatemala, steps up in terms of quality opposition in an 8-roumd bout versus Mexican knockout artist Luis “Desarmador” Pina (20-4, 15 KOs). A technically sound, aggressive power puncher, the 2-time Cuban Youth National champion Gomez is the son of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Jose Gomez.

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard, off-UFC FIGHT PASS, is a trio of Las Vegas-based boxers in 4-rounders against opponents to be determined: flyweights Kevin Urrutia (1-0, 1 KO) and pro-debuting Yarida Bustillos, as well as super bantamweight Andy Beltran (1-0, 1 KO).