Ex-boxer’s fundraiser for tragic Lee Noble pushes towards $27,500 target

A fundraising page for honorary WBC champion Lee Noble is pushing towards a target of $27,500 to help the deceased boxer’s children.

Noble died last weekend after a seven-year battle with cancer at the tender age of just 33.

Fighting until the end, Noble was honored by the World Boxing Council and President Mauricio Sulaiman for his bravery.

The well-liked ex-student of Brendan Ingle left behind a family that will now struggle due to the tragic circumstances which evolved since 2014.

Danny ‘Cassius’ Connor, a former boxer and friend of Noble’s, decided to make something happen. Glady, the Crowdfunding page is on the way to reaching a £20,000 ($27,500) benchmark.

Constructing the page, Connor wrote: “Lee Noble passed away on the 21/03/2021 aged 33.

“He was a former British masters boxing champion and an English title challenger, father, and a family man.

“During his battle with Leukemia, you would never have heard lee complain about a thing. He was always positive and happy and full of hope.

“Lee was a true warrior inside and outside the ring, and he just got on with it. He beat the horrible disease three times and never gave up.

“Lee passed away from an infection he caught during a bone marrow transplant.

“We have set up this page for his beautiful babies who he lived for and loved more than anything.

“This money will help them get through life without the support of their lovely father. Thank you x.”

LEE NOBLE’S BILLY JOE SAUNDERS DONATION

It’s since emerged that several members of the boxing community decided to show their support for Lee. None more so than WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Boxing manager Neil Marsh revealed a massive donation from Saunders, which totaled £2,600 (over $3,500) for the cause.







“He gets a load of stick and yes sometimes and puts his foot in it, but what a kind gesture to this tremendous cause,” said Marsh.

“(Billy Joe Saunders) should be applauded for this. It’s not the first time he has done a kind-hearted thing,” he added.

If you wish to donate to the Lee Noble Crowdfunding page visit HERE.