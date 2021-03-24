Crawford unsure of Spence at 50-50, prefers Pacquiao over Ugas or Porter

PBC / Mikey Williams

Welterweight world champion Terence Crawford has all but ruled out facing Errol Spence and wants Manny Pacquiao to step up and fight him.

‘Bud’ reiterated his desire to keep Spence at arm’s length as he said Pacquiao was the preferred option over Yordenis Ugas or Shawn Porter.

Crawford appeared on The Ak and Barak Show recently and discussed several other subjects.

They included Vergil Ortiz, whom Crawford witnessed live over the weekend. Also Teofimo Lopez, Top Rank, Tyson vs. Holyfield, and Canelo.

TERENCE CRAWFORD

He doesn’t care much about unifying all those titles. He’s already undisputed.

He wants to continue putting on great performances.

Doesn’t know if he’d still fight Errol even if they offered 50-50.

He’s comfortable where he’s at now.

People are coming up with untrue stories about him involving PBC.

MANNY PACQUIAO

He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao if they can make that fight.

If the Pac fight doesn’t happen, there’s interest in going after Porter.

VERGIL ORTIZ

He saw Maurice hurt Vergil. When you look at him after the fight, he was busted up.

Saw a ton of holes in Vergil’s game. He’s not ready for Bud just yet.

He knows for sure he’d beat Vergil.

Ortiz could compete with them all in the WW division.

I would like to see Vergil against Mean Machine, someone who’s aggressive.

TOP RANK

Refuses to bash his promotional company.

What Top Rank did to Teofimo Lopez was unfair.

It’s disrespectful for anyone to tell fighters they don’t deserve a certain about money.

Doesn’t see this purse bid situation how it unfolded with Lopez will become a trend.







TYSON vs HOLYFIELD & CANELO

Tyson-Holyfield is a tough call. Evander should get the bigger payout because he beat Tyson twice.

I prefer Ugas to Porter. Ugas brings something to the table.

Canelo avoided Charlo and Andrade for a long time.

I would lean toward Canelo in fights against Plant and Saunders, but don’t count those guys out.

