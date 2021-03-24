Andy Ruiz Jr. $49.95 Pay Per View moves to May 1, Deontay Wilder waits

Ex-world heavyweight ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. will return on May 1st against former top division contender Chris Arreola, one week later than initially anticipated.

The Pay Per View offering is the first step on the road to Ruiz potentially facing Deontay Wilder at the end of 2021.

Al Haymon, who represents both Ruiz and Wilder, now places both on the PPV platform to build to a massive crescendo.

Ruiz vs. Wilder will be the jewel in the Premier Boxing Champions crown for this year.

Making the Ruiz vs. Arreola appetizer’s confirmation, PBC set a price pushing fifty bucks for the event.

They also revealed the accompanying bouts.

“Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. will battle all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare’’ Arreola,” said PBC.

“Ruiz vs. Arreola is the main event of an all-Mexican boxing extravaganza on Saturday, May 1, headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with an undercard stacked from top to bottom with fan-friendly, action-packed matchups.







“The co-feature will see former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa, Jr. clash with Abel Ramos in a 12-round welterweight bout.

“Sensational super welterweight contender Sebastián “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora takes on hard-hitting Jorge “El Demonio’’ Cota in a 12-round battle.

“Plus, rising welterweight star Jesús Ramos, Jr., the nephew of Abel Ramos, duels U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina for 10-rounds of welterweight action.

“The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PT and are available at AXS.com.

“Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

“Fans can purchase the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at $49.95,” they added.

ANDY RUIZ JR. CHAMPION

Ruiz returns for the first time since losing his championships to Anthony Joshua in a high-profile rematch in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2019.

Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion, Ruiz, had become the first man to stop AJ when the pair met six months before in New York.

Regarding Wilder, “The Bronze Bomber” is expected to confirm his return in the coming weeks on another PPV show.