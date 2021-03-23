Snoop Dogg goes Willy Wonka with 100 Golden Ticket April 17 giveaway

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Triller and Snoop Dogg have gone all Willy Wonka for their next event by giving away one hundred golden tickets for the show starring Justin Bieber.

Triller Fight Club announced today a “Golden Ticket” giveaway challenge where 100 lucky fans who win Golden Tickets will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the inaugural 2021 Fight Club event on April 17th.

Since tickets are not available for purchase by the public and the four-hour live event will only be available globally on Pay Per View, the 100 Golden Ticket winners (and their guests) will be the ONLY non-talent guests in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

They will attend and enjoy the spectacle alongside their favorite boxing and music stars.

The iconic night will feature Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

To enter the giveaway, individuals must be registered and active Triller app users. Users must comment on at least 30 Triller videos over a 3-day period and post a video explaining why they deserve to attend the April 17 event in-person, using the #TFCpickme hashtag.

Triller will take into account time spent on the app and user engagement when determining selected winners. Three winners will be chosen each day from Monday, March 22.

The PPV event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Triller will provide travel, accommodations, and Fight Club event access to each of the 100 winners and their guests.

Complete rules are at TrillerFightClub.com. Fight Club co-owner Snoop Dogg will be announcing the winners each day on Triller Live.

“This is the real Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment,” said Snoop Dogg. “To get your Golden Ticket, all you gotta do is do you, on Triller. 100 people and 100 people only will be part of this epic event, sitting with me and experiencing it with the rest of the crew and me.

“Not to be missed. See you on Triller and, if you’re lucky, at the fight!”

The April 17 card will feature super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans) taking on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) battling legendary light heavyweight Antonio Tarver (Orlando, Fla.); and Joe Fournier (London) challenging music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia).







iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers, and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. Fans can find all the fight information at TrillerFightClub.com, which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers. Including Xfinity. Spectrum. Contour. Fios. Optimum (U.S.). As well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller, OTT apps, and the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com.