Heavyweight who almost stopped Tyson Fury predicts AJ’s demise

Mikey Williams

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin believes Anthony Joshua will suffer the second defeat of his career against Tyson Fury.

The Swede, who almost stopped Fury via a cut in their Las Vegas clash back in 2019, recently scored a victory over Dominic Breazeale.

He’s back in contention to face the likes of Fury, Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or Andy Ruiz soon.

But before all that, Wallin was asked his opinion on the Fury vs. Joshua clash for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Fury and Joshua are deadlocked over a venue and have only a couple of weeks to reach an agreement.

If they do, Wallin only sees the fight going one way.

“I think Fury can outbox him because he is bigger, awkward, and has great boxing skills,” Wallin told Marc Gatford via BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“The best way would be to box him coming forward. To try to make Joshua go back but still use his height and reach.

“Joshua is always going to be dangerous because he’s a puncher. If he can get in on Fury and let off his good combinations, that would be good.

“But I’m not sure because Fury’s a big guy, awkward, he can go southpaw, orthodox.

“I think Fury will eventually be too much, but these are two best heavyweights in the world right now.

“I just feel like Fury is very confident, he’s got a good head, and he trusts himself a lot.”







HEAVYWEIGHT SHOT

On his own career and a potential world title shot over the coming years, Wallin added: “Most people know me because of that loss against Fury.

“I had a good performance, but I lost.

“I feel like I’m developing all the time, and I’m getting better. I’m getting better since I fought Fury.”

With Fury, Joshua, and Ruiz all out of commission right now, Wallin could be a strong consideration for Deontay Wilder’s return in the summer.