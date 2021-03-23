Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson 3 collapse explained – hope remains

HotBoxin Podcast

The manager of Evander Holyfield, Kris Lawrence, has gone public with his concerns over an agreed third fight with Mike Tyson.

Holyfield’s team released a statement on Monday. They outlined a $25million offer rejection by Tyson.

Explaining the situation, Holyfield believes Tyson negated their initial agreement.

“Representatives of Evander Holyfield expressed frustration after Mike Tyson’s representatives refused to accept a $25,000,000 guarantee from Team Holyfield.

“The offer was to participate in Tyson v Holyfield 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium to kick off Memorial Day weekend,” they said.

“The parties have been in intense negotiations for several months. Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent. Especially after the Hard Rock threw its support behind the project.

“There were multiple other offers conveyed to Team Tyson.

“However, Team Tyson’s demands recently became untenable. Not what Mike Tyson initially agreed in direct conversations with Holyfield.”

Lawrence followed up the release by appearing on the AK and Barak Show with Sirius XM.

MIKE TYSON DEAL

He said: “We want what’s fair for Evander in this situation. Evander is not a B-side to anyone, let alone Mike Tyson. He won the first two fights.

“Mike and Evander verbally agreed to a 50-50 split for this. We want what was promised to us.

“Hopefully, Mike’s team recognizes what a global event this would be. Evander has one more fight left in the tank and this was it.”







The admission means Holyfield is not currently considering any other options for a potential comeback. ‘The Real Deal’ has been training for months.

Tyson is embroiled in a row with Triller over the broadcast of his next event. Therefore, there’s plenty to comb over before any trilogy fight happens.

