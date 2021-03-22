Welterweight prospect Isaac Lucero returns April 10th in Tijuana

Hard hitting up and coming welterweight prospect Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (6-0, 5KO) of La Paz, Mexico, is arduously working towards his first fight of 2021 scheduled for Saturday, April 10th.

The scheduled six rounder against an opponent to be named will take place at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico, as one of the featured fights under the Jibaro Promotions banner.

“I have been working hard in the gym with my new trainer Raul ‘Jibaro” Perez,” Lucero stated recently. “Under the suggestion of my team, Top Management, I’ve made the switch to Perez, I feel great and I am trying to absorb all of his experience. I think we are on the right path.”

Lucero was born in La Paz, Mexico, and is the son of former long-reigning Mexican national light heavyweight champion Isaias “Bestia” Lucero Sr. The 22-year-old Isaac began boxing at the age of 14 and after a successful amateur career of 92 bouts with only 8 of them defeats, he went pro in late 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

“Despite my success as an amateur, I think my style fits better in professional boxing,” Lucero, who won four elite amateur national titles in Mexico, stated. “I’ve learned from every one of my pro fights as well as the experience from sparring in Las Vegas with the likes of Alexis Rocha, Devin Haney and Jessie Vargas among others.”

In his next fight Lucero is looking to prove he is ready for a huge 2021.

“I’ve been in the gym since the beginning of the year waiting for my first fight of the year,” Lucero said with a smile. “I think I am pretty calm outside of the ring but they don’t call me the ‘Beast” for nothing, I’m looking forward to fighting and winning spectacularly.”