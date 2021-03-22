Evander Holyfield claims Mike Tyson turned down $25million trilogy offer

Evander Holyfield has claimed Mike Tyson rejected his advances with a $25 million paycheck for the pair to fight again on May 29th in Miami.

‘The Real Deal’ went public with his frustrations when revealing the date and venue he secured to stage a trilogy offering of their 1997 ‘Bite Fight.’

Holyfield has been training for the clash and awaiting a firm offer from Tyson. Nothing thus far has been concrete.

WBN received information from Team Holyfield on Monday revealing what transpired.

“Representatives of Evander Holyfield expressed frustration after Mike Tyson’s representatives refused to accept a $25,000,000 guarantee from Team Holyfield to participate in Tyson v Holyfield 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium to kick off Memorial Day weekend,” said the information.

“The parties have been in intense negotiations for several months. Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent, especially after the Hard Rock threw its support behind the project.

“There were multiple other offers conveyed to Team Tyson. However, Team Tyson’s demands recently became untenable. Not what Mike Tyson initially agreed in direct conversations with Holyfield.

MIKE TYSON vs. EVANDER HOLYFIELD 3

“The event was to occur at the beautiful Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise, Super Bowl games.

“Many other world class sporting events and entertainment, and would have been the ideal setting for the trilogy finale of this great rivalry between two of the greatest legends in the history of boxing.







“While neither side has announced publicly that the fight is not going to happen, with negotiations at a standstill and the date rapidly approaching, it seems unlikely that this fight will occur as planned.

“We thought this was a done deal, but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” said Kris Lawrence, Evander Holyfield’s manager.

“We were negotiating in good faith all along, and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”