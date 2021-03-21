Vergil Ortiz Jr. calls out Terence Crawford after Maurice Hooker stoppage

Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. improved to 17-0 on Saturday night and immediately called out WBO champion Terence Crawford.

The Golden Boy Boxing star halted ex-world ruler Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker in the seventh round to move closer to a championship chance.

Ortiz owns the WBO International welterweight title, which means he’s on the verge of facing Crawford as a mandatory

The victory at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, streamed worldwide on DAZN, was an impressive statement.

In his post-fight interview, Ortiz noted that Crawford, present in the arena, was his next target.

“I would love that opportunity,” Ortiz told DAZN. “Crawford is possibly the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, definitely top two, so if they give me that opportunity, I’m looking at you, Bud.

“I’m looking at you. If you want to make this happen, I’m more than willing to do it.

“I don’t care if I’m ready or not. I want that fight,” he added.

"I'M LOOKING AT YOU BUD!"@VergilOrtiz would LOVE a fight against @TerenceCrawford next 🍿 pic.twitter.com/TSE41vozYm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 21, 2021

Speaking to DAZN pre-fight, Crawford reiterated that he’s moved on from Errol Spence but didn’t exactly open the door for a fight with Ortiz.

“I’m not even worried about Errol Spence anymore,” Crawford told DAZN.

“I already told everybody that fight is history for me. I’m not thinking nor worried about Errol Spence anymore. That fight is behind me.

“I just laugh at it. (the Ortiz call out). Right now, I’m on bigger and better things. Who knows what the future may hold. Maybe me and Vergil may get it on.”







Taking to social media after witnessing his fighter win, promoter Oscar De La Hoya wanted to open talks over Crawford vs. Ortiz.

He told Crawford: “Have Bob Arum call me.”

Crawford vs. Spence is arguably one of the biggest fights in boxing. Therefore, for Crawford to completely dismiss the fight is a disappointing scenario.