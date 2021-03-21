Ticket on sale, Covid stipulations revealed for Povetkin vs. Whyte 2

Tickets for the huge Heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte taking place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday March 27 are on sale via www.buyticket.gi – Gibraltar’s first online tickets sales platform.

‘The Body Snatcher’ (27-2, 18 KOs) has a chance to exact revenge over Russia’s Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) following his shock defeat to the former World Champion in the final weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp last August.

Tickets for the much-heralded Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash are priced as follows:

VIP: £150 including Hospitality + £35 for a government-mandated Antigen test (provided locally by MMS) + a [£10] Booking Fee

VVIP: £350 including Enhanced Hospitality + £35 for a government-mandated Antigen test (provided locally by MMS) + a [£15] Booking Fee

Doors for the event open at 5.45pm local time and bouts for fans will begin at 6pm. The Hospitality area will remain open from 6pm until 11pm.

All interested ticket purchasers will be advised of all of the applicable conditions for attendance including the requirement to undertake a rapid test on Sat 27th March.

Ticket Purchase Requirements

STRICTLY only those who are GIBRALTAR HEALTH AUTHORITY registered may attend this event

Negative lateral flow test on the day of the event

Photo ID and Vaccination card or proof of contracting Covid 19 within the last 180 days by way of certificate from the GHA (please note this certificate can take up to 24hrs week days to receive).

Further requirements to attend this event are available on www.buyticket.gi

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 tops a huge night of action in Gibraltar, Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1, 9 KOs) meets Liverpool’s James Metcalf (21-0, 13 KOs) for the vacant British Super-Welterweight Title, Ipswich Heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) steps-up again against USA’s former World Title challenger Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KOs), Manchester Super-Featherweight Campbell Hatton – son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton – makes his professional debut and undefeated Welterweights Chris Kongo (12-0, 7 KOs) and Michael McKinson (19-0, 2 KOs) will collide for the WBO Global Title.