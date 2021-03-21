Saul Sanchez, Alessandro Riguccini win – boxing results round-up

Saul Sanchez (16-1) W TKO 1 Frank Gonzalez (8-2). Light: Maliek Montgomery (9-0) W KO 1 Kris Berberich (0-3).

Sanchez dismantles Gonzalez with three knock downs. A short right to the head brought the first knockdown but Gonzalez was up immediately. After the count Sanchez drove Gonzalez to the ropes with overhand rights and Gonzalez fell into the ropes and was being held up by them so was given a count. Sanchez then connected with a solid right to the body and Gonzalez stumbled forward and grabbed Sanchez as he tumbled to the canvas witgh the referee stopping the fight. Ninth inside the distance finish for Californian Sanchez. Local fighter Gonzalez had won his last five fights.

Montgomery vs. Berberich

Montgomery makes it nine out of nine as he stops overmatched Berberich in one round for his ninth inside the distance win. The 25-year-old from Georgia has taken less than 22 round for his wins. He is flying under the radar. In the amateurs he won two gold medals and a silver and bronze at successive National Golden Gloves Championships but lost out in the final of the US Olympic Trials for Rio being outpointed by Teo Lopez. One to follow. Berberich has yet to last beyond the second round in his four fights

Guasave, Mexico: Alessandro Riguccini (26-0) W TKO 2 Johan Perez (26-8-2).

Unbeaten Riguccini marches on with win over Perez. The Mexican-based Italian pressed hard in the first finding Perez an elusive target but he began to get thought late in the round. In the second Riguccini moved in and connected with a wicked left hook to Perez’s ribs. Perez dropped to his hands and knees in pain and was unable to get up. Fifteenth inside the distance finish in a row for Riguccini and his twenty-second in total. He retains the WBC interim Silver title. He is rated No 26 by the WBC but not rated by any of the other bodies. Perez, a former WBA interim super light title holder, has fallen into the habit of losing every testing fight since dropping his interim title in 2014.

19 March

Granadero Balgorria, Argentina: Light Heavy: Brian Nahuel Suarez (14-0) W TKO 1 Jesus Aviles (9-4).

Heavy-handed Suarez demolishes Aviles inside a round. Suarez was tracking Aviles and connected with a right that caused Aviles to dip at the knees and stagger back to the ropes. Suarez then batter him with lefts and rights to the head until the referee jumped in to save Aviles. Argentinian light heavyweight champion Suarez collects the WBA Fedebol title at light heavyweight having won the Fedebol cruiserweight title in December. He has won 13 of his 14 fights by KO/TKO. Peruvian Aviles in way over his head and is 1-4 in his last 5 fights.

Szklarska Poreba, Poland: Robert Parzeczewski (26-1) W PTS 8 Facundo Nicolas Galovar (10-6-2). Super Middle: Patryk Szymanski (21-4) W TKO 5 Daniel Bocianski (10-1).

Parzeczewski vs. Galovar

“Arab” Parzeczewski boxes his way to victory over competitive Argentinian Galovar. Parzeczewski had his jab working well from the start and showed some good movement to frustrate Galovar’s aggression. Galovar was occasionally dangerous but a right hook had him dazed in the sixth and the bell saved him from defeat. Galovar ended the fight strongly but Parzeczewski was never really threatened. Scores 80-72 twice and 78-74 for Parzeczewski. After an early loss Parzeczewski put together a run of 17 wins including victories over Dariusz Sek and Dmitry Chudinov but in September last year was stopped in two rounds by 21-1-1 Sherzod Khusanov. Spanish-based Galovar had fought a creditable draw with 14-1 Yoann Kongolo in Berne in his last fight in December 2019.



Szymanski vs. Bocianski

After four losses in his last five fights Szymanski keeps his career alive with stoppage of tall fellow-Pole Bocianski. Szymanski dominated the action in the first being quicker and putting his punches together better than the 6’3” Bocianski. He was winning the exchanges in the second when just before the bell a right uppercut from Bocianski had Szymanski’s legs quivering and he was lucky the bell went before Bocianski could land another punch. The pace slowed in the third and Szymanski rocked Bocianski with rights to the head in the fourth. Bocianski was using his longer reach to score in the fifth when Szymanski connected with a right uppercut. Bocianski floundered across the ring on spaghetti legs and although he did not go down the referee right stopped th4e fight. Szymanski went 19-0 at the beginning of his career so he badly needed to stop his slump. Bocianski’s height and reach are his string points but he has no power.