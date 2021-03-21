Mikey Garcia ‘will knock out reckless’ Manny Pacquiao, predicts top trainer

Stephanie Trapp

Manny Pacquiao has been labeled reckless by those predicting a victory for Mikey Garcia if the pair of multi-weight champions meet later in the year.

The ‘Pacman’ is back in training, as is Garcia, with the boxing world awash with rumors of a multi-million dollar Pay Per View in the summer.

Joel Diaz, a close friend of the Garcia camp alongside his brother and coach Robert Garcia, gave a stark prediction for the Pacquiao collision.

Diaz even predicted with what punch Garcia would end the fight.

“That’s a great fight,” Diaz told Elie Seckbach of ESNews. “Mikey’s very accurate.

“(On the other hand, Manny) Pacquiao is reckless because he throws many punches. I think Mikey, at this point, will knock him out with a right hand.

“I saw Mikey against Jessie Vargas, he is very accurate with his punches, and he will catch Pacquiao with a right hand. It’s a great fight.”

Elder sibling Robert added: “Mikey’s training hard, and Mikey’s got skills. Mikey also has power.

“We’ve had fighters who’ve faced (Manny) Pacquiao before. Like [Antonio] Margarito, Brandon Rios, and they all tell us that Mikey hits harder.

“You know Jessie Vargas also mentioned something like that (too).”

MANNY PACQUIAO COACH

But one man firmly in disagreement is Pacquiao cornerman Justin Fortune. The no-nonsense Aussie gave Garcia no chance if the pair eventually trade blows.

Fortune said: “Manny will knock Mikey (Garcia) out!

“Mikey’s fast and robust. He’s not as big as (Errol) Spence. But Manny’s a different animal. It’ll be a tune-up for Manny.”







On a possible challenge against unified ruler Errol Spence, Fortune concluded: “As for Spence, Manny beats him any day. Spence is slow.

“In his last fight, he was up against Danny Garcia. He couldn’t pull the trigger but went twelve rounds.

“Danny ended up with a huge black eye. But if he’d fought Manny instead, he would’ve gotten badly beaten up. Manny’s a meat mincer.”

An official announcement on Pacquiao’s next outing, set to take place in July, is expected by April.