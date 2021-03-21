Luis Alberto Lopez, Froilan Saludar win in Mexico and the Philippines

Mexicali, Mexico: Super Feather: Luis Alberto Lopez (22-2) W KO 1 Mauro Loreto (20-13-2). Light Fly: Juan Garcia (9-0-2) DREW 10 Moises Caro (8-0-2).

Lopez vs. Loreto

Lopez destroys over matched Loreto in the first. Loreto looked lively to start with trying to take the fight to Lopez with plenty of movement. That stopped when Lopez connected with a blistering left hook to the body. Loreto crawled around the canvas trying to get up but failed. Local fighter Lopez suffered his only defeat on points against then unbeaten Ruben Villa in May 2019 with Villa going on to lose a close decision to Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO feather title a year later. Lopez bounced back with a stoppage of 18-0 Cristian Baez and a split verdict over 23-1-1 Andy Vences. Loreto is a disappointing 2-8 in his last ten fights with six of those loses by KO/TKO.

Garcia vs. Caro

Two unbeaten records at risk here as Garcia and Caro got together for the second time but after ten rounds of good action both remain undefeated. Scores 97-93 Garcia, 96-94 Caro and 95-95. Both are in their early twenties and both were in their first ten round fight having fought a draw over six rounds in June 2019. They will go their separate ways now.

17 March

General Santos City, Philippines: Bantam: Froilan Saludar (32-4-1) W PTS 8 Reymark Taday (10-14-1). Super Bantam: Jack Bornea (14-3-1) TEC DRAW 4 Nicardo Calamba (9-32-5). Light: Hermonito Dela Torre (22-3) W KO 1 Renan Portes (10-14).Light: Rimar Metuda (15-6-1) W KO 3 Eden Sonsona (36-13-2).

Saludar vs. Taday

Saludar wins every round against poor Taday. It was really not much more than sparring for Saludar. He was able to score with ease through Taday’s wide open defence. Saludar never looked to get above second gear and occasionally just stood against the ropes and let Taday whale away before swinging off the ropes and catching Taday with a good selection of punches. Taday was limited and crude and never threatened to win a round. “Sniper” Saludar, lost to Sho Kimura in a WBO flyweight title challenge in 2018. Taday drops to 1-9 in his last 10 fights.

Borneo vs. Calamba

Local fighter Borneo has to settle for a technical draw against Calamba. Borneo dominated the action with some good body punches. Southpaw Calamba was competitive but could not keep his balance and kept slipping on the canvas. A clash of heads in the third opened a cut over Calamba’s left eye. The referee stopped the fight in the fourth and after considerable confusion it was ruled Calamba could not continue and it was declared a technical draw as the fourth round had not been completed. Borneo was on his way to a win and as he was having his first fight since October 2018 he really needed more ruing time. He is the twin brother of unbeaten IBF No 8 Jade. Calamba has won only one of his last nine contests.



Dela Torre vs. Portes

Dela Torre brushes aside continual loser Portes. Dela Torre hounded Portes around the ring until dropping him with a right to the head with Portes being counted out. Big things were predicted for Dela Torre when he won his first 19 fights but after flooring Mongolian Tugstsogt Nyambayar he found Nyambayar too strong and was outpointed. Two inside the distance losses in his next three fights blew him off course and he gets his second win in his recovery process. Nine consecutive losses for Portes

Metuda vs. Sonsona

Metuda shoves veteran Sonsona further down the slope with third round kayo. Metuda beat on a retreating shadow of a boxer in Sonsona. Once a world rated fighter Sonsona was a hapless loser here. Metuda pressured Sonsona over the first two rounds before putting him down with two body punches in the third. To make things look worse Sonsona climbed to his feet the moment the count was completed. Metuda, a southpaw like Sonsona, does well in domestic action but is 0-5-1 on foreign soil. Sonsona, a former WBC International and Philippines champion, won 17 of his first 18 fights and lost in a challenge against Silence Mabuza for the IBO bantam title. Having been 110lbs for his first pro fight he was 145lbs for this one his seventh consecutive defeat.