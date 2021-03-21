Frank Warren signs co-promotional deal to showcase ‘Heavyweight GGG’

Bludgeoning undefeated heavyweight force Zhan Kossobutskiy has joined forces with Hall of Famer UK promoter Frank Warren.

The formidable Kazakh has signed a co-promotional agreement with Queensberry as he seeks to close in on a shot at a world heavyweight title.

Kossobutskiy’s agreement comes on the back of a similar one with Salita Promotions in the United States.

It opens the doors for Kossobutskiy to compete on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 15-0 (14 KO’s) knockout-artist has stopped all but one of his opponents since turning professional in September 2017.

He is considered a heavyweight version of Gennady Golovkin in his homeland.

In August of last year, the 32-year-old became only the third fighter to inflict a stoppage on the Brit-based Pole Kamil Sokolowski.

His recent record features opponents heavily weighted in the winning column, such as the previously unbeaten Croatian Agron Smakici. Kossobutskiy dispatched him inside one round.

Kossobutskiy recently beat Nigerian Abraham Tabul, who held a record of 18-1, for the vacant WBA International heavyweight title.

“The collaboration between Universum Box-Promotions and Queensberry comes at exactly the right time in my career,” said the southpaw Kossobutskiy.

“I want to compete for the world boxing championship this year, and I’m looking forward to the big fights that are coming now.”

HEAVYWEIGHT IN THE UK

Francis Warren added: “I can’t wait to show people first hand what Zhan is capable of in the ring. I think UK boxing fans will take to him.

“I rate him massively and he is knocking people out for fun!”







Kazakhstan has two massive punching top division stars blitzing through the ranks as Kossobutskiy and Ivan Dychko continue to excite fans.

Many are labeling the country as the next dominant force in heavyweight boxing.

There are currently seven registered heavies from Kazakhstan. All seven, including Ruslan Myrsatayev, Danila Semenov, and Nursultan Amanzholov, are yet to lose.