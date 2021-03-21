‘Reckless’ Texas Governor, cases uptick puts Canelo Alvarez plan in doubt

Canelo Alvarez recently announced his intention to cram over 60,000 fans into the AT & T Stadium on May 8th, firmly against the United States coronavirus guidelines.

The pound-for-pound king’s promotional company Canelo Promotions will capitalize on Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to ignore President Joe Biden’s advice not to ditch mask laws for businesses and staging large gatherings of people.

None-the-less, Canelo is planning the biggest gathering of people in America since the whole pandemic began.

Looking at the cases, Texas still has a 7-day average approaching 4,000 new cases – an uptick. It’s highly doubtful Abbott’s rules can remain without consequence.

Abbot, labeled ‘reckless’ by some officials, is already under pressure. The CDC has allowed some relaxing of baseball restrictions to begin on opening day next month. But only tentatively.

But the New York Yankees, the first to welcome back fans to their famous Yankees Stadium, will open at 20% capacity. That’s just over 10,000 paying customers.

The guidelines say a review will happen around May. Its possible events can then open up to 40% as vaccinations get rolled out fast.

CANELO ALVAREZ CAPACITY

Even then, Canelo would only have around 30,000 fans present if organizers followed the rules. Not the 60,000 and more they want to pack into the stadium.

Adhering to social distancing measures at a planned 80% will be almost impossible to police what could become a super spreader in the state.

There’s no way anyone can take any risks here. Putting atmosphere or money over lives will endanger Texans’ future until all adults receive the vaccination.

Biden wants that to happen by May 1st. That still gives a two-week follow-on until the antibodies get to a protective level. That’s May 15th, at least.

If Canelo still wants to host 60,000 despite Abbott’s CDC advice ignorance, the Mexican superstar has to consider delaying the event for at least a couple of weeks.

At least then UK fans may have a chance to be there too. Either that or open up at 20% capacity. Lower his expectations to around 15,000 fans.







GREG ABBOTT REVERSAL

Elizabeth Dixie Patrick, executive director of the Austin Independent Business Alliance, hopes Abbott has a u-turn of his controversial policy.

“The difference between encouraging mask-wearing and mandating mask-wearing is about who has to tell people, ‘no, you can’t endanger other people,’” Patrick said.

“To place another burden on small business owners right now, when they’re already struggling to stay afloat, creates all of this unnecessary anxiety.

“Abbott has forced businesses into an unenviable catch-22. Owners must either go along with his no-restrictions strategy, knowingly putting staff in danger, or protect public health but “risk being harassed and attacked,” she added.

Hopefully, something will change Canelo Alvarez’s plans before it’s too late.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

