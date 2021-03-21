Ahmed Elbiali wants to get his career back on track with Warriors Boxing

Team Elbiali

Promoter Sabrina David with Warriors Boxing Promotions has signed an Egyptian-American professional boxer Ahmed Elbiali (20-1, 17 KO’s) to an exclusive promotional agreement.

Ahmed Elbiali is greatly known by sending his opponents to knockdown before the end of first round.

Ahmed Elbiali is 20-1 as a professional with 17 wins by way of knockout, and on his most recent bout Elbiali demolished a former NABO champion Bryan Vera by TKO in 6th round.

“Boxing is my passion. I fight for a better world; I fight for my countries and I fight for my family. I’m just thankful for the health that allows me to do this every day” – Ahmed Elbiali

After twenty-one bouts, Elbiali’s record stands at (20-1, 17 KOs). He currently stands in the top 3% of all professional boxers in a light heavyweight division worldwide. His 81% knockout ratio is incomparable as his favorite punch is his overhand right.

Ahmed Elbiali first stepped into a real boxing ring at age 15, when his mom brought him to a boxing gym as a gift for his birthday. He compiled a record of 37-6, and had a few fights in his native county Egypt, while winning the Florida Golden Glove twice as a novice.

Elibali made his professional debut on February 2, 2013 and scored a remarkable one punch knockout over Pernell Mitchell, ending the bout at the 1:06 mark of round one.

A year later, on January 18, 2014, Elbiali dazzled the crowd in attendance scoring another brutal first round knockout by a powerful right hand. The bout was stopped at the 2:03 mark of round one.

On September 9, 2015, Elbiali scored another first round knockout in 1 minute 15 seconds against Fabiano Pena, who was considered a dangerous opponent.



Few years back, on March 14, 2017, Elbial scored a sensational first round knockout by overhand right to the temple against power puncher Junior Jackson ending the bout at the 1:26 of round one.

Both Warriors Boxing Promotions and Ahmed Elbiali are very excited to start their journey together and look forward to seeing Ahmed Elbiali involved in some massive and intense fights in the near future.