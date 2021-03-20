Ten-loss Derek Chisora leads UK Pay Per View for the first time on May 1

It took ten losses, but British heavyweight Derek Chisora has finally made it to the promised land. ‘WAR’ sees his name first on a UK Pay Per View event for the first time on May 1st.

On the back of another defeat, Chisors is thrust back into the spotlight immediately in a headliner against former world champion Joseph Parker.

Between them, the pair both have two reverses from their last six bouts and are not considered contenders for a world title shot at the moment.

A win for either would be a welcome boost up the rankings, though.

Making the announcement, Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports Box Office hope to capitalize on the fact Chisora sold over one million PPV’s alongside Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight took place on Halloween last year. Given the fact that no fans could attend, the numbers gained a healthy boost.

Chisora, 37, is now considered a big box office star in the UK as one of a few to sell one million purchases during his career.

The co-feature contests were also made public on Friday.

“Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will collide in a huge Heavyweight clash on a blockbuster night of action,” said Matchroom. “Plus, Irish star Katie Taylor defend her Undisputed Lightweight crown against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas.

“Undefeated WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol put his Title on the line against Craig Richards. As well as the return of Chris Eubank Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all markets excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand, and Samoa.”







DEREK CHISORA vs. JOSEPH PARKER

On the Chisora vs. Parker top billing, how their last fight collapsed was outlined.

“A meeting between the pair scheduled for October 2019 fell through at three-and-a-half weeks’ notice when Parker’s team revealed he was suffering from the aftereffects of a spider bite.

“Chisora, who was unconvinced with Team Parker’s reasons for pulling out in 2019, has labeled Parker a ‘chicken’ in recent weeks.

“He says he has unfinished business with the Heavyweight contender.”

The event will be available on Sky Sports Box Office at a price between £19.95 and £24.95.