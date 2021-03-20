Chris Eubank Jr. faces Marcus Morrison after calling out Canelo Alvarez

Chris Eubank Jr. has been pitted against Marcus Morrison on May 1st just weeks after questioning Canelo Alvarez for facing Avni Yildirim.

It’s no secret that Eubank wants to land a shot at Canelo in the future, although he has to get through Morrison in his first bout since Covid-19 hit.

Morrison’s last four opponents have lost a total of 132 times.

Eubank may have to increase his opposition to be ready for the pound for pound by 2022.

Alternatively, Eubank has ambitions to battle former Canelo foil Gennadiy Golovkin.

Confirming the fight, new promoters Sauerland released a statement. Eubank will compete on the Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker Pay Per View undercard in the UK.

“Eubank claimed the WBA Interim World Middleweight Title against Matvey Koborov in Brooklyn last time out and has a knockout ratio of over 75%.

“An impressive addition to his team, Chris will be entering this fight with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in his corner.

“The last time Chris fought on British soil, he dismantled former world champion James de Gale to claim the IBO World Title in a unanimous decision win.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland says this is the beginning of a big year for Eubank.

“It’s a fantastic stage for Jr to return to the UK. One must remember his last performance in the UK was the destruction of James de Gale.

“This kicks off what will be a monster 2021 for Jr, and we expect a good and tough fight with Marcus Morrison.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR & ROY JONES JR

Hall of Fame fighter turned coach Jones continued with the anticipation.

“I am so excited about Junior. I have never seen such speed in anyone. We have worked hard on refining his jab.

“I am sure British fight fans will be as excited as me to see Junior back in the ring.”







“This is a good fight,” said Eubank, son of British legend Chris Eubank Sr.

“People have a lot to say about me and my career,” he continued. “Talk about why fights haven’t happened previously.

“But all I’ve been doing is focussing on number one, training hard, and making sure I’m always ready. I’m now in the best place I can be, and I’m ready to take what is mine.”