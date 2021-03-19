Heavyweight who dropped Tyson Fury pushes alarming anti-vax message

Rich Graessle

Former heavyweight contender and Tyson Fury rival Steve Cunningham is taking it upon himself to push a dangerous and unproven anti-vaccine message.

Cunningham, a former cruiserweight world champion who famously dropped Fury at Madison Square Garden, is labeling people ‘sheep’ if they want to get the lifesaving jab.

‘USS’ remains vigilant. Many tweet replies stating his views were shocking and wrong, continually jumping on any news stories linked to derogatory vaccine effects.

In one tweet, the American tweeted ‘trust the science’ regarding Utah mom Kassidi Kurill’s death. The 39-year-old had died four days after receiving her second dose as a member of the medical profession.

The truth is, Kurill had a bad reaction to the vaccine that is indicative of any form of mass-vaccination of this scale. A tiny amount of people will suffer an adverse and potentially life-threatening response due to underlying conditions.

Medical examiners released a statement saying Kurill’s death has no link to the vaccine. Cunningham was shown this evidence in response but still stuck to his guns.

The retired fighter is unmoved. What Steve fails to realize is that his actions will do more damage than good. More people will die than will be saved if they listened to his advice.

That’s the problem here.

Anyone who could get the vaccination should get the vaccination – without question. The more people who opt-in, it will save more lives. That’s a fact.

Cunningham fails to realize that his controversial views should remain private if they in any way endanger other people. They almost certainly do.

CONSPIRACY

Posting his minority conspiracy and using the cases of Marvin Hagler and Kurill to urge people to ‘think about what they are putting in their bodies’ – is wrong.

The general public cannot and should not be labeled “sheep ” if they take a vaccine, especially as it has gone through testing and is marked safe.

Medical staff administered more than 400 MILLION doses around the world. It’s proven.

Cases of severe side effects are from almost HALF A BILLION doses are not even in the category of 0.0001% of those who get it. Statistics that should be evidence enough that you get the jab.

The dangers of not taking the vaccine far outweigh any chance you have of dying because of it. Those conditions already inside your body that the vaccine could trigger will also be affected far more by the virus.

Therefore, you have a far bigger chance of getting coronavirus and dying or being placed in ICU with an underlying health condition of this kind.

There’s also the argument of personal choice and invasion of privacy rights. But that individual choice is, ‘do you want to save lives and kill the virus quicker or not?’

Is that a choice?

Please, listen to any government advice around the world. Take the vaccine. The normality of the world depends on it.







Official CDC advice on vaccines

What we know

Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will also help keep you from getting seriously ill. That’s even if you get COVID-19 in the future.

COVID-19 vaccination is an essential tool to help us get back to normal. Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated HERE.

