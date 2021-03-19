Dillian Whyte told to emulate Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson in revenge bid

Dillian Whyte has been urged to deploy Lennox Lewis tactics used for his knockout of Mike Tyson when the Briton bids for revenge against Alexander Povetkin.

‘The Body Snatcher’ is involved in a must-win battle on March 27 that could make or break his chances of ever landing a world title shot.

Povetkin wiped him out in the first bout after Whyte lost concentration for a short period.

This time around, the former WBC number has employed the services of Kronk Gym legend Harold Knight.

The coach, who worked under Emanuel Steward with Lewis during his domination of the division, wants to see a calculated stoppage from Whyte mimicking Tyson’s demise in 2002.

“It brings some fun to the game. Don’t get me wrong. This is serious. There are big men in there trying to concuss each other – but we want Dillian to be able to use some of his dormant weapons,” Knight told the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“He has them but needs to be reminded of them. He has them but needs to “do what Emanuel Steward would do” – bring the fire and bring the smoothness out. Dillian already has all of this. I’m just adding a few more bullets to his arsenal.

LENNOX LEWIS vs. MIKE TYSON

“Dillian likes to knock guys out. This is what Manny Steward instilled into Lennox Lewis. ‘Let’s not be playing chess. Let’s get guys out of there.

“When Lennox fought Mike Tyson, Manny was cursing Lennox in the corner: ‘get him out of here, the public wants to see knockouts.

“But we’re not going to do it recklessly. We’re going to do it smartly, and we’re going to do emphatically – that’s what we’ve been working on.







“We are not going to let him off the hook. I know that much. As soon as he’s on the hook, if you don’t jerk that fishing rod and start reeling him in, that fish will find a way to get off. Once we get him hurt, we are not going to let him off.

“Dilian’s always had a pretty good jab. Anytime Dillian uses it and uses it in the right way, I don’t care who you are. It’s going to back you up. It’s going to back a sucker up.

“We are going to use different things. Not just the jab that Dillian already knew to do but didn’t use that went dormant.”

The winner of Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 could then face Deontay Wilder for the WBC mandatory spot and a future shot at Tyson Fury.