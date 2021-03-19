Chris Eubank on how he dazzled new wife with three-minute monologue

Mark Robinson

Chris Eubank explained how only he could about sweet-talking his new third wife years after his famous marriage to Karron broke down in 2005.

The former two-weight world champion split with Karron, whom he mentioned in all his post-fight interviews after she filed for a divorce.

Opening up on the Piers Morgan Life Stories show recently, Eubank engaged in a deep conversation with the former Good Morning Britain host.

Eubank had split with second wife Claire Geary in 2017.

Piers Morgan: How did you feel when Karron left you?

Chris Eubank: I didn’t believe it. When she said, she wanted a divorce. I said you couldn’t be serious.

She said, Yeah. I said, OK. But I didn’t believe it. And I think it was about a year and a half later we were divorced.

PM: Were you a good husband?

CE: I was a great husband.

PM: I mean, various women went to the papers, the stories of affairs with you. Were they true?

CE: I always came home to my wife.

PM: So they were true, but you went home?

CE: I’m not going to….

PM: It’s not for me to put words in your mouth.

CE: I’m not going to talk of my past regrets.

PM: I suppose the only relevant question is whether the other women were the reason why Karron, in the end, had enough? Do you think that was the case?

CE: You’d have to ask her.

PM: What do you think?

CE: I don’t know.

PM: You must know.

CE: I don’t know.

PM: You don’t know why she divorced you?

CE: No, as I said to you, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it when she said.

CHRIS EUBANK NEW WIFE

Later in the show, the subject of his new anonymous wife came up.

Piers Morgan: You’ve got married again to a lady in Louisiana. You haven’t really talked much about that.

Chris Eubank: No, she’s not a public figure. She doesn’t want to be a public figure.

PM: But you’re happy?

CE: Oh, extremely happy.

PM: Where do you live together?

CE: Louisiana.

PM: And do you think, is this for life this one?

CE: Absolutely, yes.

PM: Did you meet in Louisiana?

CE: No.

PM: Where did you meet?

CE: At the Dorchester

PM: Really?

CE: Yes.

PM: Did she know who you were?

CE: No, I complimented her, and my line went on for about three minutes.

PM: How did it start?

CE: I was giving credit to the power of women and the female of the species. I got her to go on to a phone and get up a poem written by Kipling in 1911 called The Female of the Species. And I said, read that.

And as she started to read, I said. When the Himalayan peasant meets the he-bear in his pride, he shouts to scare the monster, who will often turn aside.

But the she-bear thus accosted rends the peasant tooth and nail, for the female of the species is more deadly than the male.







PM: She listened to all this and still married you?

CE: She didn’t just listen. She read it as I was reciting it.

PM: So you’re reciting the Kipling poem…

CE: She’s reading it.

PM: Yeah. And it worked, somehow you pulled it off.

CE: I pulled it off.

