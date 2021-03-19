Anthony Joshua fires warning to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and the rest

Anthony Joshua has fired a warning to his heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and the test by declaring he’ll be able to defeat them all.

AJ was speaking to JD as part of their Road to Undisputed series, in which the now two-time heavyweight world champion looks back and reflects on his most recent fight.

Sitting down to discuss his career path, Joshua marked his performance against Kubrat Pulev and assessed his chances of picking up the final belt.

Fury currently holds the WBC version, and the pair are locked in talks to put all the titles on the line this year potentially.

“What would I give myself out of ten is a four. We are still searching for better,” Joshua told JD Sports.

“Now, this worked against Pulev fighting at a four. This might not work against the next man. So that’s why we have to raise the game.

“This ain’t about being the strongest. This ain’t about being the quickest in there. Ain’t about being the tallest. This is about being able to adapt. I have to adapt each time I get into the ring.

“For me, I still give myself a four. Because I have got so many styles to my game, the one-two may not have been landing if you notice in that fight.

“So I had to look for the uppercut, then I and to look for certain hooks around the side.”







TYSON FURY DEONTAY WILDER WARNING

On his ability to work out the opposition in what was a clear warning to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Joshua added: “There were so many times I had to adapt my style, and that is the whole point of being a successful boxer.

“It’s not about being the man who lifts the most or being the man who can throw you know on the pads. It’s about being able to adjust in a fight.

“So that’s why I give myself a four because I’m going through a massive transition in my game.

“No matter what man you put in front of me, short, tall, big, small, I’ll be able to defeat them all,” he concluded.

