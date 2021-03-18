Erik Morales could face Marco Antonio Barrera or Juan Manuel Marquez

Zanfer

Boxing great Erik Morales amazingly says he could come out of retirement to face Mexican arch-rival Marco Antonio Barrera for the fourth time.

The 44-year-old, who last fought when losing to Danny Garcia in 2012, potentially has an offer in the pipeline, judging by his latest comments.

‘El Terrible’ could be set to join the growing list of exhibition matches taking place in the sport on the back of facing Mikey Garcia for charity in 2019.

Asked whether he will fight again when previewing the upcoming Ring City event featuring Alberto Machado on Thursday, Morales answered: “Yes, it is possible that you may see me (again). Maybe Morales vs. Barrera 4.”

Those words come on the back of a failed battle scheduled for January 15th. The pair were due to go at it until coronavirus forced a delay.

JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ

There’s also the possibility of a battle with Juan Manuel Marquez. ‘Dinamita’ confirmed his interest in facing Morales late last year.

“For me, it would be to my liking to do an exhibition,” Marquez said to ESPN Deportes.

“I would take (Erik Morales) as an exhibition fight. You have to take the positive and the negative of doing that. I would like it.

“If I trained for this, I would do it at one hundred percent. If you could do it, why not?”

MANNY PACQUIAO

That news will come as a disappointment to Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino has been chasing a revenge bout for almost nine years.

Despite beating Marquez twice during their rivalry, the last impression from their four fights is Pacquiao being planted to the canvas at the MGM Grand.







Marquez has vowed never to agree on another fight with Pacquiao and reportedly turned down many offers to do it all over again.

Regarding Morales vs. Barrera, who wouldn’t want to see another installment of that?

Colliding in 2000, 2002, and 2004, Morales won the first but lost the second and third. A fourth would give him the chance to even up the score – albeit in an exhibition capacity.