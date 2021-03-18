Heavyweight who dropped Tyson Fury pushes shocking anti-vax message

Rich Graessle

Former heavyweight contender and Tyson Fury rival Steve Cunningham is taking it upon himself to push a dangerous and unproven anti-vaccine message.

Cunningham, a former cruiserweight world champion who famously dropped Fury at Madison Square Garden, is labeling people ‘sheep’ if they want to get the lifesaving jab.

‘USS’ remains vigilant. Despite many tweet replies stating his views were shocking and wrong, continually jumping on any news stories linked to derogatory vaccine effects.

In one tweet, the American tweeted ‘trust the science’ regarding Utah mom Kassidi Kurill’s death. The 39-year-old had died four days after receiving her second dose as a member of the medical profession.

The truth is, Kurill had a bad reaction to the vaccine that is indicative of any form of mass-vaccination of this scale. A minute amount of people will suffer an adverse and potentially life-threatening response due to what’s already going on in their bodies.

Medical examiners released a statement saying Kurill’s death isn’t directly linked to the vaccine. Cunningham was shown this evidence in response but still stuck to his guns.

The retired fighter is unmoved. What Steve fails to realize is that his actions will do more damage than good. More people will die than will be saved if they listened to his advice.

That’s the problem here.

Anyone who could get the vaccination should get the vaccination – without question. The more people who opt-in, it will save more lives.

What Cunningham fails to realize is that his controversial views should be kept private if they in any way endanger other people – which they most certainly do.

CONSPIRACY

Posting his minority conspiracy and using the cases of Marvin Hagler and Kurill to urge people to ‘think about what they are putting in their bodies’ – is wrong.

The general public cannot and should not be labeled not ‘sheep’ if they take a vaccine that has been thoroughly tested and labeled safe.

It’s been used more than 400 MILLION times around the world.

Cases of severe side effects are from almost HALF A BILLION doses are not even in the category of 0.0001% of those who get it. Statistics that should be evidence enough that you get the jab if you are offered it.

The dangers of not taking the vaccine far outweigh any chance you have of dying because of it. Those triggers inside your body that could be affected by the vaccine will also be affected far more by the virus.

Therefore, you have a far bigger chance of getting coronavirus and dying or being placed in ICU with an underlying health condition of this kind.

Please, listen to any government advice around the world. Take the vaccine. The normality of the world depends on it.







Official CDC advice on vaccines

What we know

Studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will also help keep you from getting seriously ill. That’s even if you get COVID-19 in the future.

COVID-19 vaccination is an essential tool to help us get back to normal. Learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated HERE.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay.

