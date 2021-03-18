Floyd Mayweather confirms talks, interest in working with Anthony Joshua

Mark Robinson

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his desire to work with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after revealing the pair grew closer recently.

The five-weight world champion appeared at Joshua’s last fight against Kubrat Pulev and now revealed they regularly talk.

Mayweather’s news may not please Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who has worked with the Londoner from day one as a professional.

Failing to specify whether his interest was in a promotional sense, there are plenty of stumbling blocks involved in any Mayweather-Joshua collaboration.

Joshua fights on DAZN. At the same time, Floyd Mayweather is involved with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, who deal with FOX and Showtime.

Plenty to discuss, but that didn’t stop Mayweather from outlining his enthusiasm about any future deal.

“I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon. We communicate all the time. We talk all the time,” Mayweather told The Disruptive Entrepreneur.

Asked for his opinion on the forthcoming Joshua vs. Tyson Fury clash, Mayweather added: “It’s a very intriguing match-up.

“You can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors.

“As I say, me and Anthony Joshua we talk on the regular. So I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

On whether there’s also a soft spot for Fury, Mayweather wasn’t as invested as he was with Joshua.

“I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, a great guy, very interesting. After the fight, I like to see him sing,” stated Mayweather.

“I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times. I’ve seen him fight probably only twice. I’ve only seen Tyson Fury fight twice against Deontay Wilder.”

Urged for a prediction on Joshua-Fury, Mayweather concluded: “Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience.

“But I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped him become stronger.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

‘Money’ continues to find favor in a money-spinning event opposite a YouTuber – a show that was due to take place last month.

It was subsequently canceled without sufficient explanation, leading to many rumors of poor ticket sales and a lack of seriousness from Mayweather about the fight.

If it does go ahead later this year, Mayweather wants at least nine-figures even to step foot in the ring.