Erik Pfeifer to fight Nick Webb on Povetkin vs. Whyte 2

Last year Erik Pfeifer (7 fights, 7 wins, 5 knockouts) did not have a big chance when his planned fight against Daniel Dubois in England fell through.

Now the tide has turned, however, because Pfeifer faces another opportunity that could catapult him to the top in the heavyweight division.

On March 27, the two-time Olympic participant will meet the 1.96 m tall giant Nick Webb in Gibraltar. The duel takes place as part of the rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte.

The name Whyte is of particular relevance for Pfeifer. In addition to EC Boxing, from now on, the team of the star boxer from England will also take care of the career development of the German heavyweight. Pfeifer is currently training with Whyte in Portugal and is doing a lot of sparring rounds with him. Almost a year and a half after his last appearance in the ring, the foundations for a hopeful future are laid there.

“The preparation has gone really well so far – I feel perfect. I was able to learn a lot of new things here, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming fight, ” said Pfeifer.

Whyte is also extremely positive about the new cooperation: “Erik is a good fighter, has boxed some of the best people. He trains with me and has already caused problems for me in sparring. ” The Briton also points out a possible rematch between Pfeifer and the Frenchman Tony Yoka, which could well come about in the next 12 months. This encounter happened several times during amateur times.

With Nick Webb (18 fights, 16 wins, 12 knockouts), Pfeifer is now facing his professional career’s biggest hurdle so far. The Englishman has been able to celebrate some successes in recent years and make a name for himself in the British heavyweight scene. The highlight in Webb’s career was likely to have been the victory of the extremely popular “Ultimate Boxxer” tournament in England. In 2019, the 33-year-old was able to defeat three opponents in one evening.

The fight evening from Gibraltar (March 27th) will be shown live on the DAZN streaming platform in this country from 8 p.m.