Eddie Hearn talks Fury-AJ deadline as UK fans brace for PPV price hike

Eddie Hearn has admitted the 30-day deadline to get Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua over the line may not be workable. The Matchroom boss says he could need a ‘few more days’ if they struggle to secure a site.

Both sides of the heavyweight rivals have agreed to an Easter week date to get things over the line as fans anticipate a conclusion.

Hearn says he will ask for an extension if a fruitful deal comes to the table.

“Well, I guess it depends where we are. If we’re on the verge and it has to go a few days after that,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“That’s a date set by everybody to push forward with the summer fight. We are in March. We want to get this wrapped up as soon as possible.

“I think it’s far better to put the pressure on and work to a deadline. I think it’s a fair deadline. Ultimately that’s a very sensible timeframe to be able to get a deal done.

“A lot of conversations with the sites have actually been started a couple of weeks ago because of the slight delay, so we’re in a good place.”

EDDIE HEARN OFFERS

Previously, Hearn had outlined what number of sites held an interest in staging Fury vs. Joshua as Saudi Arabia continues to be favored.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing and one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” pointed out Hearn.

“It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself. We want to get a site deal confirmed in the next month.

“We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe, and America.”







FURY vs AJ PAY PER VIEW HIKE

Once over the line, a Pay Per View price of between £39.95 and £49.95 is expected to land on the UK fans’ doorstep.

Those loyal supporters, who will have no real chance to witness the fight, will have a massive price hike added on due to the clash taking place overseas.

Wembley Stadium could conceivably be used, but not at full capacity, although that has never really been in the running with negotiators on both sides of the fence.